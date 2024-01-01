Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + 40mg THCP | Papaya

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

These Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with THCP are the strongest product available from Shaka Sweets. With THCP as the highlight, these gummies are 30x more potent than traditional Delta 9 THC. Shaka Sweets takes their proprietary magic mushroom blend and combines it with THCP to create an incredibly unique and powerful experience.

These magical gummies come in a juicy papaya flavor.

What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + THCP today!

SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
8 Gummies Per Pouch
40mg THCP Per Pouch
Resealable Pouch
Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 5mg THCP Per Gummy
Vegan
Flavor: Papaya

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
