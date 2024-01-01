These Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies with THCP are the strongest product available from Shaka Sweets. With THCP as the highlight, these gummies are 30x more potent than traditional Delta 9 THC. Shaka Sweets takes their proprietary magic mushroom blend and combines it with THCP to create an incredibly unique and powerful experience.
These magical gummies come in a juicy papaya flavor.
What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + THCP today!
SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS 8 Gummies Per Pouch 40mg THCP Per Pouch Resealable Pouch Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 5mg THCP Per Gummy Vegan Flavor: Papaya
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.