About this product

Shaka Sweets takes their proprietary magic mushroom blend and combines it with Delta 8 THC to create Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + Delta 8 THC. For all of our Delta 8-loving customers, these gummies are for you if you're ready to dip your toe into the mushroom gummies world.​

These exceptional gummies come in a smooth Piña Colada flavor.

What are you waiting for? Grab your Shaka Sweets Magic Mushroom Gummies + Delta 8 today!

SHAKA SWEETS MAGIC MUSHROOM GUMMIES SPECIFICATIONS
8 Gummies Per Pouch
800mg Delta 8 THC Per Pouch
Resealable Pouch
Proprietary Magic Mushroom Extract Blend + 100mg Delta 8 Per Gummy
Vegan
Flavor: Piña Colada

About this brand

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
