Shroom Living - Euphoria Gummies - 3600mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies contain a trippy blend of Lions Mane Mushrooms, Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf, and Caffeine. The benefits of these shroom gummies may include energy boosts, clarity, focus, gut health, and heart health. These gummies may lend to feelings of relaxation, happiness, and mood boosting properties. Damiana Leaf has also been known to produce a slight "high", relieve stomach aches, and can be an aphrodisiac.

If you're ready to try a new kind of high, look no further than this 3600mg jar of Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies!​

Each jar contains a yummy mixture of different flavors.

SHROOM LIVING EUPHORIA GUMMY SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
3600mg trippy blend per jar
180mg blend per gummy
Lions Mane & Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf, Caffeine in each bag
THC-Free
Vegan
No hemp byproduct
Non-GMO

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item