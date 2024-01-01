Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies contain a trippy blend of Lions Mane Mushrooms, Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf, and Caffeine. The benefits of these shroom gummies may include energy boosts, clarity, focus, gut health, and heart health. These gummies may lend to feelings of relaxation, happiness, and mood boosting properties. Damiana Leaf has also been known to produce a slight "high", relieve stomach aches, and can be an aphrodisiac.
If you're ready to try a new kind of high, look no further than this 3600mg jar of Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies!
Each jar contains a yummy mixture of different flavors.
SHROOM LIVING EUPHORIA GUMMY SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar 3600mg trippy blend per jar 180mg blend per gummy Lions Mane & Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf, Caffeine in each bag THC-Free Vegan No hemp byproduct Non-GMO
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.