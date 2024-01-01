Shroom Living - Euphoria Gummies - Caffeine Free

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies contain a trippy blend of Lions Mane Mushrooms, Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava and Damiana Leaf. The benefits of these shroom gummies may include clarity, focus, gut health, and heart health. These gummies may lend to feelings of relaxation, happiness, and mood boosting properties. Damiana Leaf has also been known to produce a slight "high", relieve stomach aches, and can be an aphrodisiac.

If you're ready to try a new kind of high, look no further than this 1800mg bag of Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies!​

Flavors: Pink Lemonade & Tootie Fruity

SHROOM LIVING EUPHORIA GUMMY SPECIFICATIONS
10 gummies per bag
1800mg trippy blend per bag
180mg blend per gummy
Lions Mane & Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf in each bag
Caffeine-Free
THC-Free
Vegan
No hemp byproduct
Non-GMO
2 flavors: Pink Lemonade & Tootie Fruity

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item