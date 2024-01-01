Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies contain a trippy blend of Lions Mane Mushrooms, Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava and Damiana Leaf. The benefits of these shroom gummies may include clarity, focus, gut health, and heart health. These gummies may lend to feelings of relaxation, happiness, and mood boosting properties. Damiana Leaf has also been known to produce a slight "high", relieve stomach aches, and can be an aphrodisiac.



If you're ready to try a new kind of high, look no further than this 1800mg bag of Shroom Living Euphoria Gummies!​



Flavors: Pink Lemonade & Tootie Fruity



SHROOM LIVING EUPHORIA GUMMY SPECIFICATIONS

10 gummies per bag

1800mg trippy blend per bag

180mg blend per gummy

Lions Mane & Cordyceps Mushrooms, Kava Kava, Damiana Leaf in each bag

Caffeine-Free

THC-Free

Vegan

No hemp byproduct

Non-GMO

2 flavors: Pink Lemonade & Tootie Fruity

