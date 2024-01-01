Space Gods - Delta 9 THC + CBD Space Gummies - 300mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Space Gods Delta 9 THC + CBD Space Gummies offer a super unique form of a CBD + THC product. Embrace sweet and fun flavors in each gummy package. These Space Gummies deliver 300mg total of CBD + THC with a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. That's 15mg of CBD AND 15mg of THC in each gummy. Each package comes with 10, 30mg (CBD + THC) gummies. Try each of the 7 fun flavors; Citrus Punch, Sour Apple, Strawberry Mango, Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Wild Berry, and Grape Galaxy!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
10 Hemp Derived Gummies per package
10 Gummies per package
300mg CBD + THC Total
15mg D9 THC + 15mg CBD per gummy


SPACE GUMMY FLAVORS
Citrus Punch
Sour Apple
Grape Galaxy
Wild Berry
Watermelon
Strawberry Mango
Pink Lemonade

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
