Space Gods Delta 9 THC + CBD Space Gummies offer a super unique form of a CBD + THC product. Embrace sweet and fun flavors in each gummy package. These Space Gummies deliver 300mg total of CBD + THC with a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio. That's 15mg of CBD AND 15mg of THC in each gummy. Each package comes with 10, 30mg (CBD + THC) gummies. Try each of the 7 fun flavors; Citrus Punch, Sour Apple, Strawberry Mango, Pink Lemonade, Watermelon, Wild Berry, and Grape Galaxy!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10 Hemp Derived Gummies per package 10 Gummies per package 300mg CBD + THC Total 15mg D9 THC + 15mg CBD per gummy
SPACE GUMMY FLAVORS Citrus Punch Sour Apple Grape Galaxy Wild Berry Watermelon Strawberry Mango Pink Lemonade
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.