Space Gods Super Baked Disposables create the most perfect Entourage Effect experience with a potent blend of THC-P, HHC-P, and Delta-10 THC. Enjoy these pre-charged vape pens with dual coil technology that deliver the smoothest of hits, so that's one less thing you have to worry about. Space Gods Super Bake Pens have many hard-hitting, potent strains for you to choose from. Whatever your strain choice, these pens deliver a total of 7000mg in each sleek device.
Find your next favorite strain in Space Gods Super Baked Disposable Vape Pens.
SPACE GODS SUPER BAKED VAPE PEN SPECIFICATIONS
7 grams (7000mg) Per Vape Pen
THC-P + HHC-P + Delta-10
Rechargeable (USB-C charging cord not included)
Pre-Charged
Disposable
Dual Coil Technology
7 Classic Strains
SATIVAS
For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.
OG COOKIES
OG Cookies is an uplifting Sativa strain. This strain is best suited for social hours and daytime use. You'll love the energetic and creative effects and the yummy flavors of lemon, pine, and fuel.
LA LIGHTS
LA Lights is a Sativa strain that is ideal for social gatherings, creativity, and motivating effects. Enjoy flavors of citrus, pine, and peppery haze.
SOUR DIESEL
Sour Diesel is a high energy Sativa strain. This incredibly popular strain is known for its cerebral and energizing effects. This hard-hitting high delivers a strong zing of energy and intense euphoria. You'll love the intoxicating flavors of citrus and diesel.
HYBRIDS
Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.
Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.
BAY AREA PURP
Bay Area Purp is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain. This strain can provide a mix of uplifting, cerebral stimulation and a relaxing body high. Enjoy this strain for mood-boosting and creative effects.
LA CONFIDENTIAL
LA Confidential is a Hybrid strain with Indica-leaning effects. Users love this strain for attacking symptoms associated with pain, depression, insomnia, and stress. Known effects are a lovely body high, calming, happy, relaxing, sleepy, and uplifting. LA Confidential creates flavors of pine, skunky, spicy, and woody.
INDICAS
For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.
OG GUSHER
OG Gusher is an Indica strain. This strain delivers flavors of candy and sweet fruit. Users love this strain for its potent effects that are fast-hitting and was over your entire body.
LEMON CHERRY GELATO
Lemon Cherry Gelato is a comfy Indica strain. Enjoy the experience of an immediate head high for the fist 20 minutes before slowly sinking into tingly, full-body relaxation. Lemon Cherry Gelato creates flavors of sour citrus, berries, and earthy pine.
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
