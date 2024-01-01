Space Gods - Super Nova THCa Disposable Vape Pens - 7g

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Space Gods Super Nova Disposable Vape Pens offer a thrilling experience, boasting an impressive potency of 7000mg in a sleek and convenient vape pen. These pens are created to provide a unique blend of cannabinoids, including THCa Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 8. The combination of these powerful cannabinoids ensures a profound and multi-dimensional effect, allowing users to explore new depths of relaxation and euphoria.

Try these pens in 5 interesting strains; Alien Grass, Electric Cosmonaut, Solar Slushy, Mango Multiverse, and Stellar Surprise.

SUGGESTED USE
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.


HOW TO USE
5 clicks to turn on.
Move mouthpiece to the left or right to activate each chamber.
Push button to inhale.
5 clicks to turn off.


PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
7 grams per pen
THCa Liquid Diamonds + THC-P + Delta 8
Draw-activation
Rechargeable
5 unique strains
Dual Coil Technology
USB-C

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
