Space Gods Super Nova Disposable Vape Pens offer a thrilling experience, boasting an impressive potency of 7000mg in a sleek and convenient vape pen. These pens are created to provide a unique blend of cannabinoids, including THCa Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 8. The combination of these powerful cannabinoids ensures a profound and multi-dimensional effect, allowing users to explore new depths of relaxation and euphoria.



Try these pens in 5 interesting strains; Alien Grass, Electric Cosmonaut, Solar Slushy, Mango Multiverse, and Stellar Surprise.



SUGGESTED USE

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.

​



HOW TO USE

5 clicks to turn on.

Move mouthpiece to the left or right to activate each chamber.

Push button to inhale.

5 clicks to turn off.

​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

7 grams per pen

THCa Liquid Diamonds + THC-P + Delta 8

Draw-activation

Rechargeable

5 unique strains

Dual Coil Technology

USB-C



