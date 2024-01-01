Space Gods Super Nova Disposable Vape Pens offer a thrilling experience, boasting an impressive potency of 7000mg in a sleek and convenient vape pen. These pens are created to provide a unique blend of cannabinoids, including THCa Liquid Diamonds, THC-P, and Delta 8. The combination of these powerful cannabinoids ensures a profound and multi-dimensional effect, allowing users to explore new depths of relaxation and euphoria.
Try these pens in 5 interesting strains; Alien Grass, Electric Cosmonaut, Solar Slushy, Mango Multiverse, and Stellar Surprise.
SUGGESTED USE 1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance.
HOW TO USE 5 clicks to turn on. Move mouthpiece to the left or right to activate each chamber. Push button to inhale. 5 clicks to turn off.
