Top Shelf Diamond Duos - King Size THCa 1.5g Pre-rolls - Gorilla Breath (Hybrid) - 2pk
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Gorilla Breath effects are mostly calming.
Gorilla Breath potency is higher THC than average.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Organization, Gorilla Breath crosses Original Glue with OGKB to get a hybrid with a high resin production and a strong OG aroma. With a delicious flavor profile including notes of pine, fuel, chocolate, and diesel, you’ll surely want to try this strain.
