Top Shelf Reserve Diamond Duos King Size THCa Pre Rolls pack a 2-punch with each package containing 2 pre rolls. Each 1.5g pre roll is packed with premium THCa flower, THCa diamonds, and kief. If that wasn't enough, these pre rolls are finished with each tip dipped in pure distillate and rolled in diamond dust and kief.



Enjoy Top Shelf Reserve Diamond Duos King Size THCa Pre Rolls in any of the 3 strains; Hulkberry, Gorilla Breath, and Galactic Glue.



TOP SHELF DIAMOND DUOS SPECIFICATIONS

2 pre rolls per package

1.5g per pre roll

THCa Flower + THCa diamonds + Kief

THCa diamond sauce and kief coated

30% total cannabinoids

Glass smoking tip

SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



HULKBERRY

Hulkberry is an invigorating Sativa strain that is made from a cross between Strawberry Diesel and OG Kush. Enjoy fruity and berry flavors while experiencing an uplifting and cerebral stimulation.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



GORILLA BREATH

Gorilla Breath is a well balanced Hybrid strain made by crossing GG4 and OG Kush Breath. Gorilla Breath offers an intoxicating blend of earthy, diesel, and sweet flavors while delivering a relaxing and creative experience.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



GALACTIC GLUE

Galactic Glue is an indulgent Indica strain created from crossing GG4 and Grape Gobstopper Kush. Galactic Glue creates the perfect deep relaxation you need after a long day. This nighttime strain delivers delicious notes of earthiness and pine.

