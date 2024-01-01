Top Shelf Hemp Co - Incredible Edibles D8 | D9 - 5000mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Top Shelf Hemp Co isn't messing around when it comes to potent edibles. The Top Shelf Hemp Co Incredible Edibles come in 5000mg jar, with only 10 gummies per jar. Which means each edible contains 500mg Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC!

Be ready for an incredible edible experience in these delicious gummies

Try them in 3 flavors: Tropical Punch, Berry Blast, and Strawberry Burst.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
10 gummies per jar
5000mg per jar
500mg per gummy
Delta 8 + Delta 9

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item