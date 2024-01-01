Top Shelf Hemp Co isn't messing around when it comes to potent edibles. The Top Shelf Hemp Co Incredible Edibles come in 5000mg jar, with only 10 gummies per jar. Which means each edible contains 500mg Delta 8 THC + Delta 9 THC!
Be ready for an incredible edible experience in these delicious gummies
Try them in 3 flavors: Tropical Punch, Berry Blast, and Strawberry Burst.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 10 gummies per jar 5000mg per jar 500mg per gummy Delta 8 + Delta 9
