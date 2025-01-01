About this product
DESCRIPTION
Experience the power of Top Shelf Hemp Co THCP Flower, a premium blend of THCP, HHC, and CBD crafted for a smooth, potent smoking experience. With 7 grams of indoor-grown, cryo-infused flower, each hand-trimmed and slow-cured bud delivers 20% total cannabinoids for a bold and flavorful session.
Perfect for joints, bowls, or bubblers, this top-tier Top Shelf Hemp Co THCP Flower is designed to elevate your experience with every inhale.
TOP SHELF HEMP CO THCP FLOWER SPECIFICATIONS
7 grams per container
THCP + HHC + CBD Flower
20% Total Cannabinoids
Indoor-Grown Flower
Cryo-Infused
Hand Trimmed
Slow Cured
TOP SHELF HEMP CO THCP STRAINS
APPLE FRITTER | SATIVA
Apple Fritter is a potent sativa strain known for its uplifting and energizing effects. A cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, it offers a delicious blend of fruity apple, vanilla, and buttery flavors. This strain delivers a rush of euphoria, boosting creativity and focus while keeping you happy and engaged.
OREOZ | HYBRID
Oreoz is a hybrid strain born from Cookies and Cream and Secret Weapon. Its sweet vanilla and coffee aroma, reminiscent of s’mores or a bold latte, is accented by hints of diesel and nuttiness. Beyond its rich flavor, Oreoz delivers a long-lasting, relaxing high - perfect for unwinding.
RED VELVET | INDICA
Red Velvet is a deeply relaxing indica strain, known for its rich flavor and calming effects. With creamy vanilla, sweet berry, and subtle spice notes, this strain offers a smooth, dessert-like experience. Red Velvet delivers a comforting, full-body calm that soothes both mind and body.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
