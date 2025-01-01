DESCRIPTION

Experience the power of Top Shelf Hemp Co THCP Flower, a premium blend of THCP, HHC, and CBD crafted for a smooth, potent smoking experience. With 7 grams of indoor-grown, cryo-infused flower, each hand-trimmed and slow-cured bud delivers 20% total cannabinoids for a bold and flavorful session.



Perfect for joints, bowls, or bubblers, this top-tier Top Shelf Hemp Co THCP Flower is designed to elevate your experience with every inhale.



TOP SHELF HEMP CO THCP FLOWER SPECIFICATIONS

​7 grams per container

THCP + HHC + CBD Flower

20% Total Cannabinoids

Indoor-Grown Flower

Cryo-Infused

Hand Trimmed

Slow Cured

​



TOP SHELF HEMP CO THCP STRAINS

​APPLE FRITTER | SATIVA

Apple Fritter is a potent sativa strain known for its uplifting and energizing effects. A cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies, it offers a delicious blend of fruity apple, vanilla, and buttery flavors. This strain delivers a rush of euphoria, boosting creativity and focus while keeping you happy and engaged.



OREOZ | HYBRID

Oreoz is a hybrid strain born from Cookies and Cream and Secret Weapon. Its sweet vanilla and coffee aroma, reminiscent of s’mores or a bold latte, is accented by hints of diesel and nuttiness. Beyond its rich flavor, Oreoz delivers a long-lasting, relaxing high - perfect for unwinding.



RED VELVET | INDICA

Red Velvet is a deeply relaxing indica strain, known for its rich flavor and calming effects. With creamy vanilla, sweet berry, and subtle spice notes, this strain offers a smooth, dessert-like experience. Red Velvet delivers a comforting, full-body calm that soothes both mind and body.

read more