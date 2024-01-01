ELF THC delivers premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a 3-gram vacuum-sealed tray, ensuring perfectly fresh nugs. Renowned for its potency, ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is one of the most powerful products on the market. These USA-grown nugs come perfectly packed with third-party lab results, showcasing their incredible strength.



Personalize your cannabis experience with a selection of five unique and rare strains, each offering distinct effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.



Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Parvati Haze strain today!



All About Parvati Haze Cannabis Strain

Parvati Haze is a Sativa strain that is created by crossing OG Haze and Parvati. This strain is incredibly rare and great for making edibles with. This hard-hitting strain is reported to have effects of creative energy, euphoria and happiness while helping relieve symptoms of depression, inflammation, fatigue, headaches/migraines, and stress. Enjoy sweet, cherry flavors with hints of spicy black pepper in Parvati Haze.



ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications

Premium THCa Flower

Potent

3 grams per package

Strain Name: Parvati Haze

Sativa Cannabis Strain

Vacuum-sealed

Extra bag included designed specifically for storage

Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

