ELF THC delivers premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a 3-gram vacuum-sealed tray, ensuring perfectly fresh nugs. Renowned for its potency, ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is one of the most powerful products on the market. These USA-grown nugs come perfectly packed with third-party lab results, showcasing their incredible strength.
Personalize your cannabis experience with a selection of five unique and rare strains, each offering distinct effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.
Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Parvati Haze strain today!
All About Parvati Haze Cannabis Strain Parvati Haze is a Sativa strain that is created by crossing OG Haze and Parvati. This strain is incredibly rare and great for making edibles with. This hard-hitting strain is reported to have effects of creative energy, euphoria and happiness while helping relieve symptoms of depression, inflammation, fatigue, headaches/migraines, and stress. Enjoy sweet, cherry flavors with hints of spicy black pepper in Parvati Haze.
ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications Premium THCa Flower Potent 3 grams per package Strain Name: Parvati Haze Sativa Cannabis Strain Vacuum-sealed Extra bag included designed specifically for storage Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.