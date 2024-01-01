ELF THC - Premium THCa Flower - Roadkill Skunk (Hybrid) - 3 grams

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

ELF THC offers premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a vacuum-sealed 3-gram tray, ensuring maximum freshness. Known for its potency, ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is among the most powerful available. These USA-grown nugs come perfectly packed and include third-party lab results, highlighting their exceptional strength.

Personalize your cannabis experience by choosing from five unique and rare strains, each providing distinctive effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.

Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Roadkill Skunk strain today!

All About Roadkill Skunk Cannabis Strain
Roadkill Skunk is an extremely pungent, Indica-leaning Hybrid strain. Road Kill Skunk was made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani strains. This couch-locking strain boasts effects that can help insomnia, muscle pain, inflammation, and stress. Beware of Road Kill Skunk, as it lives up to its name with enticing flavors and aromas of spicy and skunky earthiness.

ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications
Premium THCa Flower
Potent
3 grams per package
Strain Name: Roadkill Skunk
Hybrid Cannabis Strain
Vacuum-sealed
Extra bag included designed specifically for storage
Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

About this strain

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
