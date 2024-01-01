ELF THC offers premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a vacuum-sealed 3-gram tray, ensuring maximum freshness. Known for its potency, ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is among the most powerful available. These USA-grown nugs come perfectly packed and include third-party lab results, highlighting their exceptional strength.



Personalize your cannabis experience by choosing from five unique and rare strains, each providing distinctive effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.



Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Roadkill Skunk strain today!



All About Roadkill Skunk Cannabis Strain

Roadkill Skunk is an extremely pungent, Indica-leaning Hybrid strain. Road Kill Skunk was made by crossing Skunk #1 with Afghani strains. This couch-locking strain boasts effects that can help insomnia, muscle pain, inflammation, and stress. Beware of Road Kill Skunk, as it lives up to its name with enticing flavors and aromas of spicy and skunky earthiness.



ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications

Premium THCa Flower

Potent

3 grams per package

Strain Name: Roadkill Skunk

Hybrid Cannabis Strain

Vacuum-sealed

Extra bag included designed specifically for storage

Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

Show more