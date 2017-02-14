ELF THC provides premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a vacuum-sealed 3-gram tray, ensuring ultimate freshness. ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is among the most potent available. These USA-grown nugs are perfectly packed and come with third-party lab results, demonstrating their exceptional strength.



Enhance your cannabis experience by choosing from five unique and rare strains, each offering distinctive effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.



Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Vegas Golden Kush strain today!



All About Vegas Golden Kush Cannabis Strain

Vegas Golden Kush, aka VGK, is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain made from breeding Alien Star Dawg and Monster Cookies. VGK is a versatile strain that can be used for going out or staying in, boasting a euphoric body high and cerebral effects. Users report body relaxation, massive giggle fits, and happy vibes all around. Vegas Golden Kush is a buzzy strain that delivers flavors of sour, citrusy lemons and spicy diesel.



ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications

Premium THCa Flower

Potent

3 grams per package

Strain Name: Vegas Golden Kush

Hybrid Cannabis Strain

Vacuum-sealed

Extra bag included designed specifically for storage

Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

​

Show more