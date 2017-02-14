ELF THC - Premium THCa Flower - Vegas Golden Kush (Hybrid) - 3 grams

by The Green Dragon CBD
SativaTHC 28%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

ELF THC provides premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a vacuum-sealed 3-gram tray, ensuring ultimate freshness. ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is among the most potent available. These USA-grown nugs are perfectly packed and come with third-party lab results, demonstrating their exceptional strength.

Enhance your cannabis experience by choosing from five unique and rare strains, each offering distinctive effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.

Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Vegas Golden Kush strain today!

All About Vegas Golden Kush Cannabis Strain
Vegas Golden Kush, aka VGK, is a perfectly balanced Hybrid strain made from breeding Alien Star Dawg and Monster Cookies. VGK is a versatile strain that can be used for going out or staying in, boasting a euphoric body high and cerebral effects. Users report body relaxation, massive giggle fits, and happy vibes all around. Vegas Golden Kush is a buzzy strain that delivers flavors of sour, citrusy lemons and spicy diesel.

ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications
Premium THCa Flower
Potent
3 grams per package
Strain Name: Vegas Golden Kush
Hybrid Cannabis Strain
Vacuum-sealed
Extra bag included designed specifically for storage
Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

About this strain

Sour Joker, also known as "Joker," is the stimulating sativa marijuana strain made from a blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). Sour Joker offers consumers a vigorous body buzz effect that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
