ELF THC - Premium THCa Flower - Vegas Golden Kush (Hybrid) - 3 grams
SativaTHC 28%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Sour Joker, also known as "Joker," is the stimulating sativa marijuana strain made from a blend of Amnesia Haze and East Coast Sour Diesel (ECSD). Sour Joker offers consumers a vigorous body buzz effect that is clear-headed and motivating, encouraging physical activity in or outside. Harness the mental clarity of this strain at lower doses and the fueled-up stimulation with continued use.
