Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Forbidden Fruit (Indica) 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

Top Shelf Hemp Co THCA Diamond Sauce delivers a potent blend of THCA, HHC, Delta 8, and live terpenes in each dabbing session. You'll love your enhanced experience in this diamond sauce formula.

Try this THCA Diamond Sauce in 3 potent strains: Lemon Skunk, Grape Runtz, and Forbidden Fruit.

FORBIDDEN FRUIT (INDICA)
Forbidden Fruit is an insanely calming Indica strain with sweet cherry and strong tropical flavors. Enjoy deep physical relaxation and intense mental calmness in this strain.

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The indica effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
