Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Grape Runtz (Hybrid) 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Grape Runtz (Hybrid) 2g

About this product

Top Shelf Hemp Co THCA Diamond Sauce delivers a potent blend of THCA, HHC, Delta 8, and live terpenes in each dabbing session. You'll love your enhanced experience in this diamond sauce formula.

Try this THCA Diamond Sauce in 3 potent strains: Lemon Skunk, Grape Runtz, and Forbidden Fruit.

GRAPE RUNTZ (HYBRID)
Grape Runtz is a well-known Hybrid strain that leans more Indica. You'll enjoy the feelings of sleepiness and giggles. This strain delivers flavors of peppery grapes.

About this strain

Grape Runtz, also known as “Grape Runts,” is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a cross of Zkittles, Gelato, Grape Ape, and OG Kush. The effects of Grape Runtz are reported to be more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel hungry, sleepy, and giggly. Consumers find this strain ideal for late afternoon or evening enjoyment. The flavor of Grape Runtz is grape forward, pungent, and peppery. When smoked in large doses, this strain may cause some consumers to experience dry mouth, so it’s important to hydrate when smoking this strain. Grape Runtz is believed to be 20-23% THC and is most commonly found in flower form. The original breeder of this strain is unknown.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item