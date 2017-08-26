Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Lemon Skunk (Sativa) 2g

by The Green Dragon CBD
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here
  • Photo of Top Shelf Hemp Co - THCA Diamond Sauce - Lemon Skunk (Sativa) 2g

About this product

Top Shelf Hemp Co THCA Diamond Sauce delivers a potent blend of THCA, HHC, Delta 8, and live terpenes in each dabbing session. You'll love your enhanced experience in this diamond sauce formula.

Try this THCA Diamond Sauce in 3 potent strains: Lemon Skunk, Grape Runtz, and Forbidden Fruit.

LEMON SKUNK (SATIVA)
Lemon Skunk is a classic Sativa strain that creates highly energetic vibes and a mellow head high. You'll love the zesty lemon notes and addictingly skunky flavors.

About this strain

Lemon Skunk, also known as "Lemon Skunk OG," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain developed from two special Skunk phenotypes hand-picked by the breeder. This classic strain is known to produce energizing effects with a mellow high. In terms of flavor, Lemon Skunk is skunky with a pungent aroma and exceptionally zesty lemon undertones. Lemon Skunk effects are fast-hitting and provide instant feelings of buzzy energy that leave you feeling happy. If you're in a mental funk, consumers say this strain can help you get out of your rut. Lemon Skunk is 19% THC, making it a great strain choice for cannabis consumers of all levels. Myrcene is Lemon Skunk's dominant terpene. Medical marijuana patients often choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with depression or stress. 1/8 ounce of Lemon Skunk costs anywhere from 25$-35$. Lemon Skunk was originally bred by DNA Genetics

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item