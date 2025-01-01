Top Shelf Hemp Co THCA Flower is grown in-house with 3rd party lab results, ensuring you get high quality flower and a potent experience. With Top Shelf overseeing every part of the process, you can tell the difference in quality with this premium flower.



Choose from 3 sizes;

3.5 grams

7 grams

28 grams (1 oz)



TOP SHELF HEMP CO THCA FLOWER SPECIFICATIONS

Premium THCa flower

Grown In-House From Seed to Shelf

Indoor-Grown

Organic

20% total cannabinoids

​



TOP SHELF HEMP CO THCA FLOWER STRAINS

Find the perfect strain to match your vibe! Whether you need an energizing boost, deep relaxation, or balanced effects, explore these strains and elevate your experience. Discover your ideal strain!



SATIVAS

For a motivating, uplifting, and energizing high, with a body buzz, grab one of these amazing Sativa strains. A Sativa strain will help you knock out that to-do list, get you on your feet, and is widely used if you like to exercise while high.



MELON RUNTZ

Melon Runtz is a vibrant Sativa strain known for its delightful fruity flavor profile and balanced effects. This strain combines the sweet, juicy notes of melon from Watermelon Zkittlez with the candy-like sweetness of Runtz, creating a refreshing and enjoyable taste experience. Melon Runtz offers a harmonious high that uplifts the mood and provides a gentle euphoria, making it perfect for social activities or creative endeavors.



TROPICAL SUMMER

Tropical Summer is a lively sativa with sweet tropical fruit and citrus flavors. Its energizing high boosts focus, creativity, and mood, making it perfect for daytime adventures and productivity. Whether you're working or unwinding, this strain keeps you refreshed and uplifted.



HYBRIDS

Looking for more of a balanced high? Something in the middle of motivating and couch-locking? A Hybrid strain is the one to grab. Hybrids are also known to be the "social" strain - best if you want to socialize.



Please note some Hybrid strains may lean more energizing or relaxing, depending on the specific strains.



MEGAN FOX

Megan Fox is a hybrid strain (a cross between Silver Fox & Runtz) renowned for its potent effects and striking flavor profile. It combines a sweet, fruity aroma with earthy undertones, offering a balanced high that stimulates creativity and relaxation. Known for its uplifting and euphoric effects, Megan Fox is ideal for daytime use or social activities, providing a clear-headed experience with a touch of physical relaxation. This strain is popular among those seeking a boost in mood and mental clarity.



SOUR DIESEL

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D," is a popular Sativa-dominant cannabis strain known for its invigorating effects and pungent, diesel-like aroma. With a high THC content, it offers an energetic, cerebral high that promotes creativity and focus, making it a go-to choice for daytime use. Sour Diesel is often used to relieve stress, depression, and pain while providing a long-lasting, euphoric experience.



ICE CREAM CAKE

Ice Cream Cake, an indica-dominant hybrid of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, delivers sweet vanilla, sugary dough, and buttery flavors. Known for its relaxing, pain-relieving effects and appetite boost, it's the perfect evening strain to unwind and drift into sleep.



INDICAS

For a completely relaxing cannabis experience, you will want an Indica strain. These strains tend to be mellow and used as sleep aids. A lot of them can create what is called "couch-lock", which results in an intense body high and a completely calming head high. Indicas are most used at the end of the day and right before bedtime.



HEAVY OG

Heavy OG is a robust indica strain, a cross between OG Kush and unknown heavy-hitter, celebrated for its powerful, sedative effects. It delivers a deep, relaxing high that eases stress and promotes restful sleep. With a rich, earthy aroma and hints of pine, Heavy OG is known for its full-bodied, calming experience, making it an excellent choice for evening use or winding down after a long day.



BERRY CAKE

Berry Cake is an Indica strain that offers a sweet, berry-like flavor with creamy, cake-like undertones. Known for its relaxing and calming effects, it provides a soothing body high ideal for unwinding or relieving stress. With its rich terpene profile and moderate THC levels, Berry Cake is perfect for those looking for a balanced strain that promotes relaxation without being too sedative.



BLUEBERRY PUNCH

Blueberry Punch is an indica with a rich blend of sweet blueberry and spicy pine flavors. Its soothing, full-body effects promote relaxation while easing stress, nausea, and fatigue. Perfect for unwinding in the evening, this strain helps melt away tension and lull you into a restful state.

read more