TRĒ House - Acapulco Gold HHC .5g Prerolls (Sativa) 5 pk

by The Green Dragon CBD
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
buy here

About this product

TreHouse Acapulco Gold HHC Prerolls contain potent HHC-infused Hemp Flower and furthermore are coated in premium Kief, making these prerolls incredibly potent! You'll only need a puff or two to embark on your euphoric experience.

Acapulco Gold is a rare Sativa strain.

"Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a fiver-star restaurant" - Leafly

If you're looking for a strain that produces energizing, uplifting, and motivating effects, then Acapulco Gold is the strain for you! You'll especially love the slightly burnt toffee flavoring that this strain emits.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
5 doobies per jar
1/2 gram HHC-infused Hemp Flower
Coated in premium kief
Rare Acapulco Gold strain

About this strain

Acapulco Gold is a rare sativa marijuana strain. As one of the most well-known strains, Acapulco Gold has been likened to dinner at a five-star restaurant. This strain produces effects that are motivating and energizing. This strain comes from the area in and around Acapulco, Mexico, and its orange hairs resemble a gold nugget, with gold, green, and brown colors and plenty of resin on the buds. An aroma of burnt toffee lingers when the bud is broken up. Acapulco Gold has a reputation for being one of the best cannabis strains ever created, and it's becoming more difficult to find. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item