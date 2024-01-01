ELF THC offers premium, high-quality THCa Flower in a vacuum-sealed 3-gram tray, ensuring perfectly fresh nugs. Known for its potency, ELF THC Premium THCa Flower stands out as one of the strongest options available. These fresh, perfectly packed nugs are USA-grown and come with third-party lab results, guaranteeing their exceptional strength.



Personalizing your cannabis experience is crucial. Choose from five unique, and some rare, strains that provide unmatched effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.



Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the New York City Diesel strain today!



All About New York City Diesel Cannabis Strain

New York City Diesel, aka NYC Diesel, is a deep Sativa strain that is derived from Afghani Landraces and Mexican strains. NYC Diesel has a potent lime and grapefruit aroma with interlacing sweet flavors. Consumers utilize New York City Diesel for a strong cerebral high, sociability, anxiety relief, enhanced creativity, and mood-boosting properties.



ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications

Premium THCa Flower

Potent

3 grams per package

Strain Name: New York City Diesel

Sativa Cannabis Strain

Vacuum-sealed

Extra bag included designed specifically for storage

Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

