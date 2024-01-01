ELF THC delivers premium, high quality THCa Flower in a 3 grams, vacuumed-sealed flower tray, for perfectly fresh THCa nugs. ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is one of the most potent products on the market. Not only do these fresh nugs come perfectly packed, they are also USA-grown, come with 3rd party lab results, and are incredibly powerful.



Personalization for your cannabis experience is important. Choose from the 5 unique (and some rare!) strains that deliver incomparable effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.



Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Bubba OG strain today!



All About Bubba OG Cannabis Strain

Bubba OG is a super potent Indica strain created by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. Great for relaxing and/or socializing, some of Bubba OG's genes are derived from the original OG Kush. Surround yourself with pungent aromas of sweet earthiness. Frequent users of Bubba OG love it to help relieve symptoms of depression, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, and pain.



ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications

Premium THCa Flower

Potent

3 grams per package

Strain Name: Bubba OG

Indica Cannabis Strain

Vacuum-sealed

Extra bag included designed specifically for storage

Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray

Show more