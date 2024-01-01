ELF THC delivers premium, high quality THCa Flower in a 3 grams, vacuumed-sealed flower tray, for perfectly fresh THCa nugs. ELF THC Premium THCa Flower is one of the most potent products on the market. Not only do these fresh nugs come perfectly packed, they are also USA-grown, come with 3rd party lab results, and are incredibly powerful.
Personalization for your cannabis experience is important. Choose from the 5 unique (and some rare!) strains that deliver incomparable effects, benefits, aromas, and flavors.
Grab your ELF THC Premium THCa Flower in the Bubba OG strain today!
All About Bubba OG Cannabis Strain Bubba OG is a super potent Indica strain created by crossing Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Ghost OG. Great for relaxing and/or socializing, some of Bubba OG's genes are derived from the original OG Kush. Surround yourself with pungent aromas of sweet earthiness. Frequent users of Bubba OG love it to help relieve symptoms of depression, insomnia, appetite loss, nausea, and pain.
ELF THC THCA Flower Specifications Premium THCa Flower Potent 3 grams per package Strain Name: Bubba OG Indica Cannabis Strain Vacuum-sealed Extra bag included designed specifically for storage Limited edition art deco containers feature built-in tray
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.