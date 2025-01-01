About this product
Top Shelf Hemp Co ZAZA Cannarillo’s THCa Hemp Blunts pack 2 grams of premium indoor-grown flower featuring a glass tip, delivering a slow, smooth burn. Designed for quality and potency, they offer bold flavors and effects tailored to any mood - whether you crave energy, balance, or deep relaxation.
Treat yourself to the ultimate smoking experience today with Top Shelf Hemp's ZaZa Cannarillo's!
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA CANNNARILLO'S SPECIFICATIONS
1 blunt per cannister
1 cannister per order
THCa flower
2 grams per blunt
Indoor Grown Flower
Glass Tip
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS
WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA
White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.
SUPER BOOF | HYBRID
Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.
JET FUEL | INDICA
Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
