Top Shelf Hemp Co ZAZA Cannarillo’s THCa Hemp Blunts pack 2 grams of premium indoor-grown flower featuring a glass tip, delivering a slow, smooth burn. Designed for quality and potency, they offer bold flavors and effects tailored to any mood - whether you crave energy, balance, or deep relaxation.​



Treat yourself to the ultimate smoking experience today with Top Shelf Hemp's ZaZa Cannarillo's!



TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA CANNNARILLO'S SPECIFICATIONS

​1 blunt per cannister

1 cannister per order

THCa flower

2 grams per blunt

Indoor Grown Flower

Glass Tip

​



TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS

​WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA

White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.



SUPER BOOF | HYBRID

Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.



JET FUEL | INDICA

Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.

