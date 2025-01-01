Top Shelf Hemp Co ZAZA Duo’s THCa Pre-rolls, each contain 1.5g indoor-grown hemp flower and features a glass tip for a smooth draw. Whether you're looking for an uplifting buzz, balanced relaxation, or deep calm, there's a perfect match for every mood.



Crafted for quality, Top Shelf Hemp ZaZa Duo’s deliver bold flavors and powerful effects in every puff.



​TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA DUO'S SPECIFICATIONS

​1 pre-roll per cannister

1 cannister per order

THCa flower

1.5 grams per preroll

Indoor Grown Flower

Glass Tip

​



TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS

​WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA

White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.



SUPER BOOF | HYBRID

Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.



JET FUEL | INDICA

Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.

