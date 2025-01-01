About this product
Top Shelf Hemp Co ZAZA Duo’s THCa Pre-rolls, each contain 1.5g indoor-grown hemp flower and features a glass tip for a smooth draw. Whether you're looking for an uplifting buzz, balanced relaxation, or deep calm, there's a perfect match for every mood.
Crafted for quality, Top Shelf Hemp ZaZa Duo’s deliver bold flavors and powerful effects in every puff.
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA DUO'S SPECIFICATIONS
1 pre-roll per cannister
1 cannister per order
THCa flower
1.5 grams per preroll
Indoor Grown Flower
Glass Tip
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS
WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA
White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.
SUPER BOOF | HYBRID
Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.
JET FUEL | INDICA
Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.
Crafted for quality, Top Shelf Hemp ZaZa Duo’s deliver bold flavors and powerful effects in every puff.
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA DUO'S SPECIFICATIONS
1 pre-roll per cannister
1 cannister per order
THCa flower
1.5 grams per preroll
Indoor Grown Flower
Glass Tip
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS
WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA
White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.
SUPER BOOF | HYBRID
Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.
JET FUEL | INDICA
Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.
Fulfillment
About this product
Top Shelf Hemp Co ZAZA Duo’s THCa Pre-rolls, each contain 1.5g indoor-grown hemp flower and features a glass tip for a smooth draw. Whether you're looking for an uplifting buzz, balanced relaxation, or deep calm, there's a perfect match for every mood.
Crafted for quality, Top Shelf Hemp ZaZa Duo’s deliver bold flavors and powerful effects in every puff.
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA DUO'S SPECIFICATIONS
1 pre-roll per cannister
1 cannister per order
THCa flower
1.5 grams per preroll
Indoor Grown Flower
Glass Tip
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS
WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA
White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.
SUPER BOOF | HYBRID
Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.
JET FUEL | INDICA
Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.
Crafted for quality, Top Shelf Hemp ZaZa Duo’s deliver bold flavors and powerful effects in every puff.
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA DUO'S SPECIFICATIONS
1 pre-roll per cannister
1 cannister per order
THCa flower
1.5 grams per preroll
Indoor Grown Flower
Glass Tip
TOP SHELF HEMP CO ZAZA STRAINS
WHITE RAINBOW | SATIVA
White Rainbow is a mild sativa, blending Rainbow Sherbet #11 and Cap's Frozen Lemons. Its citrus, berry, and pine aroma complements a high that starts with an uplifting cerebral buzz. Perfect for creativity, stress relief, or unwinding, White Rainbow delivers a flavorful and potent experience.
SUPER BOOF | HYBRID
Super Boof, a hybrid of Tropicana Cookies and Black Cherry Punch. This balanced strain delivers euphoric, giggly, and deeply relaxing effects, making it great for socializing or unwinding.
JET FUEL | INDICA
Jet Fuel is a potent indica that supports deeply relaxing effects. Whether you're kicking back with music, watching TV, or easing stress, Jet Fuel delivers a smooth, calming experience. Its pungent, fuel-like aroma gives way to a sweet, skunky smoke that soothes the body and mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item