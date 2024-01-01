Experience an extraordinary journey with TreHouse Delta 10 + HHC + Delta 9 Gummies. These expertly crafted gummies boast a 2:1:1 formula, delivering a perfect balance of energy and euphoria. Get ready to elevate your senses and embrace the delightful blue raspberry flavors as these gummies take you to new heights of bliss. With a harmonious blend of Delta 10, HHC, and Delta 9 cannabinoids, these gummies are designed to leave you lifted and amazed.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar Delta 10 + HHC + Delta 9 10mg D10 + 5mg HHC + 5mg D9 per gummy Vegan & Gluten-Free Comes in a delicious blue raspberry flavor
