These TreHouse gummies aren't messing around. Each gummy offers an incredible cannabinoid blend of 20mg Delta 8, 10mg HHC, 2mg THC-P, and 3mg Full Spectrum CBD to balance it all out. With the addition of CBD, you'll find yourself in a perfectly balanced state of euphoria and body tingles.
These Trehouse gummies are slightly more energetic than chillaxed, but as stated previously, pretty dang balanced for the amount of cannabinoids these gummies are packing.
Enjoy these gummies in a yummy tropical mango flavor.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per jar Delta 8 + HHC + THC-P + CBD 20mg D8 + 10mg HHC + 2mg THC-P + 3mg Full Spectrum CBD per gummy Yummy juicy, tropical mango flavor
