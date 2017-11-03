TRĒ House - HHC Live Resin Vape Pen - 2g

About this product

Tre House HHC Live Resin Vape Pens are the straightforward pens you've been looking for. The Live Resin brings out such intense flavors and perfectly euphoric vibes, while the HHC sets the mood for a smooth experience. Try this traditional vape pen if you're in the mood for happiness, relaxation, and a buzzing sensation throughout.

Enjoy an uplifting Sativa (Sour Diesel).

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
2 grams per vape pen
HHC + Live Resin
Rechargeable
NOT Refillable
Disposable


SOUR DIESEL (SATIVA)
Sour Diesel is an electrifying, uplifting, and energetic Sativa strain. Enjoy super tart and gassy flavors in this high powered strain.

About this strain

Sour Diesel, also known as "Sour D" and "Sour Deez," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel effects are dreamy, cerebral, fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
