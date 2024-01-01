TRĒ House - High Potency Delta 8 Gummies

Intensity has a new name in these TreHouse High Potency Delta 8 Gummies. Enjoy an insane 100mg Delta 8 THC per gummy. High potency and high flavor with delicious and juicy blue raspberry.

Live your high life with maximum power and euphoria in these gummies!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per jar
Delta 8 THC
100mg Delta 8 per gummy
Tasty blue raspberry flavor

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
