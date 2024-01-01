TRĒ House - Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bar

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

Tre House Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars are the perfect option for either having a mushroom adventure or for your daily mushroom microdose. Each bar contains a proprietary blend of nootropic mushroom extracts. These chocolate bars help with relaxation and (taken at a higher dose) may create cerebral euphoria.

​PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
15 Chocolate squares in each bar
1.76 oz. Net Wt.
Proprietary mushroom extracts blend: 5-HTP (a.k.a. 5-hydroxytryptophan), Rhodiola Rosea, Lion’s Mane, Mimosa Hostilis Root, Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride, Cyanocobalamin (B12), Cholecalciferol (D3)
All-natural ingredients


CHOCOLATE BAR FLAVORS
Chocolate Milk
Cookies & Cream
Fruity Cereal
Peanut Butter

About this brand

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
