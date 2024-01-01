Tre House Magic Mushroom Chocolate Bars are the perfect option for either having a mushroom adventure or for your daily mushroom microdose. Each bar contains a proprietary blend of nootropic mushroom extracts. These chocolate bars help with relaxation and (taken at a higher dose) may create cerebral euphoria.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 15 Chocolate squares in each bar 1.76 oz. Net Wt. Proprietary mushroom extracts blend: 5-HTP (a.k.a. 5-hydroxytryptophan), Rhodiola Rosea, Lion’s Mane, Mimosa Hostilis Root, Phenylethylamine Hydrochloride, Cyanocobalamin (B12), Cholecalciferol (D3) All-natural ingredients
CHOCOLATE BAR FLAVORS Chocolate Milk Cookies & Cream Fruity Cereal Peanut Butter
