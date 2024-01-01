TRĒ House - Magic Mushroom Gummies

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

TreHouse Magic Mushroom Gummies are made from a proprietary blend of nootropic mushroom extracts. If you're looking for your next favorite mushroom microdosing product, look no further than these fun gummies. For more of a cerebral and body buzz effect, take a stronger dose!

Choose from delicious flavors such as; Blue Raspberry, Juicy Mango, Strawberry Dream, Sour Apple, Sour Tropical, and Watermelon Wonder.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
15 gummies per pack
Proprietary mushroom blend
All-natural ingredients


MUSHROOM GUMMIES FLAVORS
Blue Raspberry
Juicy Mango
Strawberry Dream
Watermelon Wonder
Sour Apple
Sour Tropical

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item