Tsunami - Sunken Top Dry Herb Grinder - 63MM

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

The Tsunami Sunken Top Dry Herb Grinder is an essential part of any smoke session, especially if you're looking for a smooth experience. This 4 piece flower grinder has 28 razor sharp blades with curved diamond teeth that are sure to grind your flower to the perfect consistency.

Grab yours in 4 basic colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Purple.

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Sunken Top
63MM
Diamond Cut Teeth
4 Pieces, including scraper tool
Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Purple


Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item