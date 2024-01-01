The Tsunami Sunken Top Dry Herb Grinder is an essential part of any smoke session, especially if you're looking for a smooth experience. This 4 piece flower grinder has 28 razor sharp blades with curved diamond teeth that are sure to grind your flower to the perfect consistency.
Grab yours in 4 basic colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Purple.
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS Sunken Top 63MM Diamond Cut Teeth 4 Pieces, including scraper tool Colors: Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Intended for use with tobacco or hemp products. All sales final. No Returns.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.