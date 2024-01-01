Urb Finest Flowers (Lifted Made) Delta 8 Chocolate Bars come in four amazing varieties. Milk chocolate is perfect for those who enjoy the classic flavor of milk chocolate. The dark chocolate has rich flavors and is a true indulgence for any chocolate lover. White chocolate varieties include Cookies 'N' Cream and Rainbow Rocks.
Rainbow Rocks: In the mood for white chocolate filled with sweetened cereal pieces? Rainbow rocks is the choice for you.
One bar contains 300 MG of Delta 8 THC. It easily breaks into twelve pieces (25 mg per piece) and is perfectly sized for accurate dosing and satisfying your sweet tooth.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.