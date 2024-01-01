Urb Finest Flowers (Lifted Made) Delta 8 Chocolate Bars come in four amazing varieties. Milk chocolate is perfect for those who enjoy the classic flavor of milk chocolate. The dark chocolate has rich flavors and is a true indulgence for any chocolate lover. White chocolate varieties include Cookies 'N' Cream and Rainbow Rocks.



Rainbow Rocks: In the mood for white chocolate filled with sweetened cereal pieces? Rainbow rocks is the choice for you.



One bar contains 300 MG of Delta 8 THC. It easily breaks into twelve pieces (25 mg per piece) and is perfectly sized for accurate dosing and satisfying your sweet tooth.

