The Yocan x Wulf Mods Flat Plus 900mAh Adjustable Voltage Vaporizer Pen Battery is the perfectly sleek and smooth vape battery you need that is compatible with most 510 threaded cartridges.



Enjoy convenience in this battery, plus with the square sides, you won't have to worry about this vaporizer falling off tables!



Compatible with bigger carts such as the Cake brand carts and Purlyf Smacked.



Please note, you will receive a randomly assorted color in your order.



​​



SUGGESTED DOSE

1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance

2.5 – 3.3 voltage.

​



HOW TO USE

Power On/Off: click button 5 times quickly

Preheat On/Off: click button 2 times quickly

Change Voltage: click button 3 times quickly

​



Voltage Level: 2.6V



⬜White Light



Voltage Level: 3.2V



🟩Green Light



Voltage Level: 3.8V



🟥Red Light



​



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Button Activation

900 mAh Battery

Adjustable Voltage

2.6V

3.2V

3.8V

510 Thread Carts

10 Second 1.8V Preheat

Rechargeable

Cart compatibility > 0.8ohm

15 seconds safety cut-off

USB-C charging (battery is NOT included)

​

