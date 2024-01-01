Yocan x Wulf Mods - Flat Plus 900mAh Adjustable Voltage Vaporizer Pen Battery

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
About this product

The Yocan x Wulf Mods Flat Plus 900mAh Adjustable Voltage Vaporizer Pen Battery is the perfectly sleek and smooth vape battery you need that is compatible with most 510 threaded cartridges.

Enjoy convenience in this battery, plus with the square sides, you won't have to worry about this vaporizer falling off tables!

Compatible with bigger carts such as the Cake brand carts and Purlyf Smacked.

Please note, you will receive a randomly assorted color in your order.

​​

SUGGESTED DOSE
1 – 2 puffs to establish individual tolerance
2.5 – 3.3 voltage.


HOW TO USE
Power On/Off: click button 5 times quickly
Preheat On/Off: click button 2 times quickly
Change Voltage: click button 3 times quickly


Voltage Level: 2.6V

⬜White Light

Voltage Level: 3.2V

🟩Green Light

Voltage Level: 3.8V

🟥Red Light



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
Button Activation
900 mAh Battery
Adjustable Voltage
2.6V
3.2V
3.8V
510 Thread Carts
10 Second 1.8V Preheat
Rechargeable
Cart compatibility > 0.8ohm
15 seconds safety cut-off
USB-C charging (battery is NOT included)

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
