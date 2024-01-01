Zombi Delta 8 | THCa Gummies create synergy and stress-relief properties in these vegan gummies. With Delta 8, THCa, and Live Resin working in sync, these gummies create the most perfect euphoria and an intense body high.
Buy any of the 3 fun flavors in these Zombi gummies!
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS 20 gummies per bag 5,000mg per bag 250mg THC blend per gummy Delta 8 + THCa + Live Resin Vegan
FLAVORS Choose from 3 delightful flavors of Zombi Gummies.
Watermelon Delightfully sweet and tart, you'll love this traditional summertime flavor.
Tropical Punch Enjoy sweet and sour citrus notes in this fancy flavor.
Blue Razz Perfectly sour with a zing of blue raspberry, enjoy this sour candy treat.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.