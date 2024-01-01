Zombi - Delta 8 | THCa Gummies - 5000mg

About this product

Zombi Delta 8 | THCa Gummies create synergy and stress-relief properties in these vegan gummies. With Delta 8, THCa, and Live Resin working in sync, these gummies create the most perfect euphoria and an intense body high.

Buy any of the 3 fun flavors in these Zombi gummies!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per bag
5,000mg per bag
250mg THC blend per gummy
Delta 8 + THCa + Live Resin
Vegan


FLAVORS
Choose from 3 delightful flavors of Zombi Gummies.

Watermelon
Delightfully sweet and tart, you'll love this traditional summertime flavor.

Tropical Punch
Enjoy sweet and sour citrus notes in this fancy flavor.

Blue Razz
Perfectly sour with a zing of blue raspberry, enjoy this sour candy treat.

