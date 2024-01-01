Zombi - Delta 9 Live Rosin Gummies - 500mg

Zombi Delta 9 Live Rosin Gummies create an intensely balanced euphoric experience with Delta 9 Live Rosin, CBD, THCa, THCh, and HXY-11 THC working harmoniously. With CBD balancing the high, you'll love how clear-headed these gummies can make you with a delicious body high.

Try any of the 3 delicious flavors today!

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
20 gummies per bag
25mg THC blend per gummy
500mg per bag
Delta 9 Live Rosin + CBD + THCa + THCh + HXY-11 THC
Vegan


FLAVORS
Choose from 3 delightful flavors of Zombi Gummies.

Pink Lemonade
Delightfully sweet and tart, you'll love this traditional summertime flavor.

Grape Punch
Yummy sweet and sour grape vibes in this flavor.

Baja Smash
Perfectly sour with a zing of blue raspberry, enjoy this sour candy treat.

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
