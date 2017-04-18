Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.