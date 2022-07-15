Don't let the name scare you away! - Valley Fever is a strain that has been around for a long time. Crossed with SFV OG and an unknown powerhouse, Valley Fever tends to sit right in the middle as a 50/50 hybrid. A gentle, mellow surge of euphoria melts with calming effects that helps boost mood that is great for day or nighttime use; Valley Fever also offers a frosty trichome body that provides an abundance of resin, so she may make you cough!
