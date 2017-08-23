Our BlueBerry haze is a sativa leaning strain. It's a cross between Bubba and another strain we have yet to learn the secret to. The flower is dense and covered in frosty trichomes. The nose supports its name and is guaranteed not to disappoint. Give it a try today!



Sativa - 13% CBD

Fresh Feel

Hand Touched Buds

Lab Tested For Potency

All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

Regulatory Testing Available

No seeds.