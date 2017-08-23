Blueberry Haze CBD Flower - Green Nursery CBD Hemp Flower
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Our BlueBerry haze is a sativa leaning strain. It's a cross between Bubba and another strain we have yet to learn the secret to. The flower is dense and covered in frosty trichomes. The nose supports its name and is guaranteed not to disappoint. Give it a try today!
Sativa - 13% CBD
Fresh Feel
Hand Touched Buds
Lab Tested For Potency
All products contain less than 0.3% Δ9THC
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
Regulatory Testing Available
No seeds.
About this strain
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
255 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!