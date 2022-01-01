About this product
Blueberry Pie CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
A little different than Grandma's Blueberry Pie. This blueberry pie hemp strain packs it in. Bright greens and purples with clean aromas.
-Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
-100% Hand Trimmed Buds
-100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
-Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
-Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!