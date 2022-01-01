Cannatonic CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics



Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.



Sativa dominant. The Cannatonic hemp strain aroma is distinct with an earthy scent, merging into hints of citrus, particularly orange. There are also sour notes, but they are more noticeable when you enjoy the aroma. The picture doesn't do this one justice, but it is one of the mostly highly reviewed strains at The Green Nursery.