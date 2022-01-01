About this product
Cannatonic CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
Sativa dominant. The Cannatonic hemp strain aroma is distinct with an earthy scent, merging into hints of citrus, particularly orange. There are also sour notes, but they are more noticeable when you enjoy the aroma. The picture doesn't do this one justice, but it is one of the mostly highly reviewed strains at The Green Nursery.
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!