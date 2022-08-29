The Green Nursery - Fruit Loops Strain



Fruit Loops CBD is a cross between two awesome strains, Cherry Abacus and Abacus Diesel. Creating a sweet, berry aroma mixed with diesel and gas. Fruit Loops consists of bright green buds with distinct orange hairs covered in frost. This indica dominant hybrid has a delicious fruity quality and overall fruity flavor.



22.4%+ CBD

For detailed breakdown of percentages see Certificate of Analysis available under Additional Information Tab.

Top Shelf Hemp Flower

100% Trimmed Buds

100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics

Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance

Federal Farm Bill Compliant