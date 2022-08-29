About this product
The Green Nursery - Fruit Loops Strain
Fruit Loops CBD is a cross between two awesome strains, Cherry Abacus and Abacus Diesel. Creating a sweet, berry aroma mixed with diesel and gas. Fruit Loops consists of bright green buds with distinct orange hairs covered in frost. This indica dominant hybrid has a delicious fruity quality and overall fruity flavor.
22.4%+ CBD
For detailed breakdown of percentages see Certificate of Analysis available under Additional Information Tab.
Top Shelf Hemp Flower
100% Trimmed Buds
100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!