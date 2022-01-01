About this product
The Green Nursery - Hawaiian Haze
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
Get gentle Hawaiian Breeze, classic aroma and beautifully bright with Hawaiian Haze Strain. Practically seed free. Hand trimmed tight bud sativa.
-Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
-100% Hand Trimmed Buds
-100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
-Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
-2018 Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!