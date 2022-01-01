About this product
Hawaiian Haze Greenhouse Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery Organics
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
Hawaiian Haze bursts forth with a sharp, tropical scent complemented by earthy undertones. A flavor punch of mango and pineapple is accented nicely by light floral notes. Sativa Dominant.
-2018 Farm Bill Compliant
-Certified Organic Hawaiian Haze CBD Flower
-Hand Trimmed Buds
-Sativa Dominant
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!