Jungle Juice is a sativa-dominant marvel with a THCA concentration that captures the spirit of the wild with a 23.94% potency. Its cannabinoid profile is rich and diverse, ensuring a full-bodied experience. The Jungle Juice strain is crafted for those who enjoy the energizing essence of sativa varieties, with vibrant green hues and a splash of purple that make each bud look like a miniature jungle unto itself.
Key Features:
Flavor & Aroma: Embark on an olfactory journey with aromatic hints that recall the lushness of a rainforest fruit harvest. Sativa Dominance: Designed to invigorate and uplift, this strain is a tribute to the sativa lover's soul. Appearance: Buds boast a vivid tapestry of greens interwoven with purple undertones and a frosty trichome coverage. Lab-Verified Potency: With a significant THCA content of 23.94%, Jungle Juice is a potent choice for those desiring a high-quality sativa experience. View lab report for complete details. Cannabinoid Profile: Aside from THCA, Jungle Juice has a rich profile including CBGA and THCVa, complementing its sativa character.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com