Jungle Juice THCA Flower

by The Green Nursery Inc.
THC —CBD —

About this product

Jungle Juice is a sativa-dominant marvel with a THCA concentration that captures the spirit of the wild with a 23.94% potency. Its cannabinoid profile is rich and diverse, ensuring a full-bodied experience. The Jungle Juice strain is crafted for those who enjoy the energizing essence of sativa varieties, with vibrant green hues and a splash of purple that make each bud look like a miniature jungle unto itself.

Key Features:

Flavor & Aroma: Embark on an olfactory journey with aromatic hints that recall the lushness of a rainforest fruit harvest.
Sativa Dominance: Designed to invigorate and uplift, this strain is a tribute to the sativa lover's soul.
Appearance: Buds boast a vivid tapestry of greens interwoven with purple undertones and a frosty trichome coverage.
Lab-Verified Potency: With a significant THCA content of 23.94%, Jungle Juice is a potent choice for those desiring a high-quality sativa experience. View lab report for complete details.
Cannabinoid Profile: Aside from THCA, Jungle Juice has a rich profile including CBGA and THCVa, complementing its sativa character.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Nursery Inc.
The Green Nursery Inc.
Shop products
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.