Koi 5g THCA Vapes With THCP And D9

Experience the thrill of vaping like never before with Koi's innovative five gram THCA Vapes, designed to invigorate your senses and amp up your session. Not only that, with a massive 5000mg of e-liquid, this thing will last you a week or more unless you decide not to breath oxygen in between hits.



All this is achieved using a mix of premium strains and state-of-the-art technology. But what makes each of these strains unique?



Cherry Gelato (Sativa): This vibrant sativa strain will sweep you off your feet. Cherry Gelato treats you to exhilarating, sweet cherry flavours while stimulating clarity and reigniting your energy. If you're in need of a brain boost or a daytime refresher, this is for you.

Moon Berry (Hybrid): It's the best of both the sativa and indica worlds with our enchanting hybrid strain, Moon Berry. Savour the harmonious mix of sugary berries and earthy notes while relishing a blend of euphoria and relaxation. Moon Berry is perfect for winding down after a long day or when you're seeking creative inspiration.

Blackberry Kush (Indica): Sink into a state of serenity with our intense indica strain, Blackberry Kush. Immerse yourself in the deep, fruity scent of blackberries while yielding to absolute relaxation and calm. It's designed specifically for your evening chill-downs or days when the world gets a little too loud.

Slurricane (Indica): Prepare for a deluge of relaxation with our highly potent indica, Slurricane. Enjoy the invigorating blend of exotic fruits and sweet undertones while succumbing to the comforting and soothing effects. Look no further for the perfect solution to intense relaxation and a good night's sleep.

Thrilling strains aside, Koi's THCA Vapes also incorporate a multitude of state-of-the-art features. Conveniently rechargeable via USB Type C, these vapes are designed for on-the-go use. They allow you full customisation control with their variable voltage settings. An integrated screen keeps you updated about the battery levels, so you're always in charge.



Immerse yourself in the distinctive blend of flavour, potent effects, and advanced technology offered by Koi's five gram THCA Vapes for an unmatched vaping experience.



Here’s a rundown of the details:



5 gram Disposable Vape

Draw-activated

Available in 5 unique strains: Cherry Gelato, Watermelon Skitz, Moon Berry, Blackberry Kush, Slurricane

USB Type C Rechargeable

Pre-heat Function

Adjustable Voltage

On-board Screen Display

Third-Party Lab Tested

Compliant with the Farm Bill

How to get started:



Click the button 5x for variable voltage control at 2.8v, 3.0v, 3.3v

Click the button 3x to enable the 10 second pre-heat mode

Click the button 1x to switch on the screen and check battery level

