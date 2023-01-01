Lemon Diesel hemp flower is a popular strain known for its tangy lemon aroma. The nugs are large and bright green in color with visible trichomes. This strain is sought after for its well-rounded effects, which may include a sense of relaxation, improved focus, and mood enhancement. The high CBD content in Lemon Diesel makes it a popular choice for those looking for the potential benefits of CBD, such as relief from stress, anxiety, and pain*. This strain is a cross between California Sour and Lost Coast Diesel.
*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.
Hybrid Sativa/Indica 15% CBD - 6% CBG Grown with light deprivation technique to enhance cannabinoids. Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower Lab Tested for Potency Federally compliant Regulatory Testing Available Consult your State hemp laws
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com