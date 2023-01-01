The Green Nursery - Lemon Diesel CBD Flower



Lemon Diesel hemp flower is a popular strain known for its tangy lemon aroma. The nugs are large and bright green in color with visible trichomes. This strain is sought after for its well-rounded effects, which may include a sense of relaxation, improved focus, and mood enhancement. The high CBD content in Lemon Diesel makes it a popular choice for those looking for the potential benefits of CBD, such as relief from stress, anxiety, and pain*. This strain is a cross between California Sour and Lost Coast Diesel.



*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.



Hybrid Sativa/Indica

15% CBD - 6% CBG

Grown with light deprivation technique to enhance cannabinoids.

Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower

Lab Tested for Potency

Federally compliant

Regulatory Testing Available

Consult your State hemp laws

Show more