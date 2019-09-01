Lifter CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
About this product
The Green Nursery - Lifter CBD hemp flower.
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
Hand trimmed Lifter strain hemp flower. Time for take-off with these beautiful crystally buds. Beautiful, sizable, nice moisture ratio with a nice medium green color. One of the most popular cbd flowers for a nice balanced effect.
-Large beautiful hand trimmed buds
-Hybrid
-2018 Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!