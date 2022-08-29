The Green Nursery - Lime Traveler CBD Flower



Get transported into relaxation with Lime Traveler. These medium to large sized frosty lime buds are vibrant light green covered in frosty crystals. Match that with a limey gassy nose that's sure to keep you coming back!



Indica/Sativa Hybrid

17% CBD

Hand Touched Flower

Lab Tested for Potency

Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program

Regulatory Testing Available

Consult your State hemp laws