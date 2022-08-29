About this product
The Green Nursery - Lime Traveler CBD Flower
Get transported into relaxation with Lime Traveler. These medium to large sized frosty lime buds are vibrant light green covered in frosty crystals. Match that with a limey gassy nose that's sure to keep you coming back!
Indica/Sativa Hybrid
17% CBD
Hand Touched Flower
Lab Tested for Potency
Grown in accordance with a lawful hemp program
Regulatory Testing Available
Consult your State hemp laws
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!