About this product
Discover the premium Northern Lights THCA hemp flower, a classic strain celebrated for its rich heritage and calming effects. This indica-dominant strain is ideal for evening relaxation, featuring an impressive 29.14% THCA content and a total cannabinoid profile of 29.38%. Northern Lights is perfect for those seeking a robust experience with a smooth, earthy flavor profile and subtle sweetness. Carefully cultivated and rigorously tested, this flower ensures top-tier quality and potency.
Northern Lights is a trusted favorite among enthusiasts, known for its rich terpene profile, which enhances its characteristic aroma and effects. With stringent third-party lab testing confirming the absence of pesticides, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants, you can trust this product for a safe and premium hemp experience. Ideal for seasoned users and newcomers alike, Northern Lights THCA flower offers a consistent and satisfying experience with every use.
Fulfillment
About this brand
Green Nursery Inc.
The Green Nursery is America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD hemp flower, THCA hemp flower, and THC edibles. We are committed to offering the best quality products at the most economical prices all in one place.
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.
