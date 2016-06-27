Pink Panther CBD Hemp Flower Green Nursery

by The Green Nursery Inc.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
Experience the premium quality of our Greenhouse Grown Pink Panther CBD Hemp Flower. This standout strain is renowned for its striking appearance and potent aroma, delivering a truly unique smoking experience. Each bud is hand-trimmed and features a rich cannabinoid profile, ensuring you receive only the highest standards of quality.

Pink Panther is a sativa-dominant hybrid with heady, stimulating effects. This strain has a sweet terpene profile mixed with scents of pine and pears. It immediately hits the consumer between the eyes, curbing pain caused by headaches or migraines. Pink Panther’s strong mood elevation also assists with depression, making this strain a natural accompaniment to physical activity and socializing.  

About this brand

The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
