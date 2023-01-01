Platinum OG CBD hemp flower is a potent, high-CBD indica strain that is known for its relaxing effects. This strain is a cross between Master Kush and OG Kush, resulting in a unique blend of earthy and kushy flavors. The nugs are dense, with a deep green color and an abundance of orange hairs and trichomes. Platinum OG is a popular choice for those seeking the potential benefits of CBD, such as relief from stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation.* It has a high CBD content and low THC content, making it a safe option for those who want to avoid the psychoactive effects of THC. Platinum OG is a premium hemp flower with a rich aroma and potent effects.
*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.
Hybrid Sativa/Indica Total CBD approx 16% CBDA 18% Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower Lab Tested for Potency Federally compliant Regulatory Testing Available Consult your State hemp laws
