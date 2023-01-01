The Green Nursery - Platinum OG CBD Flower



Platinum OG CBD hemp flower is a potent, high-CBD indica strain that is known for its relaxing effects. This strain is a cross between Master Kush and OG Kush, resulting in a unique blend of earthy and kushy flavors. The nugs are dense, with a deep green color and an abundance of orange hairs and trichomes. Platinum OG is a popular choice for those seeking the potential benefits of CBD, such as relief from stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation.* It has a high CBD content and low THC content, making it a safe option for those who want to avoid the psychoactive effects of THC. Platinum OG is a premium hemp flower with a rich aroma and potent effects.



*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.



Hybrid Sativa/Indica

Total CBD approx 16%

CBDA 18%

Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower

Lab Tested for Potency

Federally compliant

Regulatory Testing Available

Consult your State hemp laws

